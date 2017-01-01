on air now Current Show

Changing Career in 2017?

by Today FM  01st Jan 2017  12:36
Today FM image

Job Advice from Sinead Brady

Team SBS regular, Sinead Brady was in talking to Conall on New Years day, with some great advice for any who are thinking of changing career in 2017.

The Career Psychologist and CEO of A Career to Love noted that 2017 could be the starting point from people looking to try something different and told Conall of the practices can they put in place to ensure that they can stay focused?

So if you were looking for some advice on how to approach such a challenge in the new year and get yourself in the best position for making that change, then listen to the podcast below and check out: http://www.acareertolove.com/

