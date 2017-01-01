on air now Current Show

Is Freelancing the new "Job for Life"?

01st Jan 2017
Today FM image

The ever changing workforce

Why is it that freelancing is fast becoming the norm both for employers and employees, especially in certain industries?

Careers Journalist, Jenny Darmody of Silicon Republic spoke to Conall about the changing workforce and the risks/benefits of being a freelancer.

A recent report by Upwork found that freelancers now make up more than a third of the American workforce and is set to increase to 50% by 2020.

We are also seeing similar growth with freelancers in Europe and Ireland. especially in industries such as Tech and Media.

