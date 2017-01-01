Each and Other

An alternative way to pay

Ger O`Shaghnessy, CEO of Each and Other joined Conall in the studio to talk about his Strategic Design Agency and their alternative method of paying staff.

The business is 100% employee-owned, which Ger believes offers huge potential to both staff and clients.

At a professional level, staff can be involved in strategy and influence the direction of the company far more than is ever possible in larger companies. While at a personal level, staff as shareholders are involved commercially and can stand to gain massively as a business grows.

Clients of employee-owned businesses benefit from increase productivity (lots of research proving this) as well as a unparalleled focus from a company where every acts like an 'owner' and not an 'employee'.

Ger told Conall how the business sees their pay method as a unique selling point of our business, as a means to retain and incentivise staff and as a strong alternative to the traditional Freelancer-or-Corporate choice.