on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Each and Other

by Today FM  01st Jan 2017  12:59
Today FM image

An alternative way to pay

Ger O`Shaghnessy, CEO of Each and Other joined Conall in the studio to talk about his Strategic Design Agency and their alternative method of paying staff.

The business is 100% employee-owned, which Ger believes offers huge potential to both staff and clients. 

At a professional level, staff can be involved in strategy and influence the direction of the company far more than is ever possible in larger companies. While at a personal level, staff as shareholders are involved commercially and can stand to gain massively as a business grows

Clients of employee-owned businesses benefit from increase productivity (lots of research proving this) as well as a unparalleled focus from  a company where every acts like an 'owner' and not an 'employee'. 

Ger told Conall how the business sees their pay method as a unique selling point of our business, as a means to retain and incentivise staff and as a strong alternative to the traditional Freelancer-or-Corporate choice. 

  • Today FM image

    Ireland lags behind by failing to provide 24 hour social...

    Today FM image

    14-year-old girl missing from Cork city

    Today FM image

    Gardaí seek missing 16-year-old girl from Clondalkin

    Today FM image

    Turkey 'close' to identifying gunman who shot 39 in...

  • Today FM image

    Only 22 Modular Homes built for Homeless By End of 2016

    Today FM image

    Switzerland Is Best For Expats

    Today FM image

    Emily and James Are Ireland's Top Baby Names

    Today FM image

    72 Year Old Woman Remains Critical After Stabbing

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos