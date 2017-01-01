on air now Current Show

OVERNIGHT

01:00 - 05:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Mid Mornings

12:00 - 14:30

Dermot and Dave

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Dublin Town

by Today FM  01st Jan 2017  13:06
Today FM image

The Dublin One Initiative

Dublin Town, CEO Richard Guiney joined Conall in the studio to talk about the recent initiative of Dublin One for Dublins Northside and also to review the retail success of the capital this Christmas.

The groups Northside project focuses on the businesses, culture and unique identity of the area.

The district spans the streets of O’Connell Street to Capel Street and Parnell Street to the end of Liffey Street with approximately 850 businesses operating in the area.

Over 600,000 feet flock weekly to these Northside streets with its 130 cafes and restaurants. Visitors to Dublin One can discover new worlds of food every day with cuisines from over 17 different ethnicities available from African, Asian and Brazilian to Greek, Japanese, Moldovan and Vietnamese. 

Richard told Conall how Dublin Town are really excited to bring a new identity to Dublin by highlighting the diversity and range of what Dublin One has to offer.

  • Today FM image

    Ireland lags behind by failing to provide 24 hour social...

    Today FM image

    14-year-old girl missing from Cork city

    Today FM image

    Gardaí seek missing 16-year-old girl from Clondalkin

    Today FM image

    Turkey 'close' to identifying gunman who shot 39 in...

  • Today FM image

    Only 22 Modular Homes built for Homeless By End of 2016

    Today FM image

    Switzerland Is Best For Expats

    Today FM image

    72 Year Old Woman Remains Critical After Stabbing

    Today FM image

    Emily and James Are Ireland's Top Baby Names

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos