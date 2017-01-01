Dublin Town

The Dublin One Initiative

Dublin Town, CEO Richard Guiney joined Conall in the studio to talk about the recent initiative of Dublin One for Dublins Northside and also to review the retail success of the capital this Christmas.

The groups Northside project focuses on the businesses, culture and unique identity of the area.

The district spans the streets of O’Connell Street to Capel Street and Parnell Street to the end of Liffey Street with approximately 850 businesses operating in the area.

Over 600,000 feet flock weekly to these Northside streets with its 130 cafes and restaurants. Visitors to Dublin One can discover new worlds of food every day with cuisines from over 17 different ethnicities available from African, Asian and Brazilian to Greek, Japanese, Moldovan and Vietnamese.

Richard told Conall how Dublin Town are really excited to bring a new identity to Dublin by highlighting the diversity and range of what Dublin One has to offer.