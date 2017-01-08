The Atlantic Equipment Project

From Surfing to Sewing

On today's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Ashleigh Smith, a competitive surfer who now designs amazing bags. She still surfs and has used that background when designing bags for her company The Atlantic Equipment Project, which creates beautifully designed bags and satchels that combine Ireland’s coastal and surfing heritage with hardwearing, natural fabrics.

All her bags are handmade and made from start to finish in the AE workshop in Sligo on the Wild Atlantic Way. Her new collection AE LUX was designed with Christmas in mind but equally someone looking to get a new look and new outdoorsy mindset for the NY would be interested in this. It includes an overnight/weekend bag and a variation on her classic rolltop bag.

Ashleigh told Conall how she taught herself to sew on YouTube and also studied design at at The University of Limerick.

Since then she founded the very successful Atlantic Equipment Project and in 2014 was named a Design and Craft Council of Ireland ‘Future Maker’.

You can find out more about Ashleigh's business and she her beautiful bad designs on the website: http://www.atlanticequipmentproject.com/



