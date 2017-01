Jobs in the Agriculture Sector

Careers Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal, Mary Phelan joined Conall on Sunday Business Show this week to talk about jobs available in the Agriculture Industry here in Ireland.

Mary told Conall that the industry played an important role in securing employment and also looked ahead to what 2017 has in store.

Along with a number on interesting statistics on the jobs front, Mary also noted the coming Agri Careers Fair, which will be taking place in the RDS in March this year.