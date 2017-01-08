on air now Current Show

THE BEAT GOES ON WITH KELLY-ANNE BYRNE

22:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 00:00

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

The Latest on Digital Marketing

by Today FM  08th Jan 2017  13:10
Today FM image

Digital Trends and Tips

TeamSBS regular Alan Coleman, CEO of Wolfgang Digital joined Conall in the studio on The Sunday Business Show to look at the latest trends in the ever evolving world of Digital Marketing.                

Alan also had some top tips for all are listeners and is taking further questions via Twitter from anyone using the Sunday Business Show Hashtag - #TeamSBS

For any who are looking for further Online Marketing assistance for their businesses check out Alan's company Wolfgang Digital on their website: https://www.wolfgangdigital.com/

  • Today FM image

    Ed's Songs Of Praise Playlist - January 8th

    Today FM image

    Soldiers killed in truck attack in Jerusalem

    Today FM image

    Citizens Assembly extends time considering 8th amendment

    Today FM image

    May denies "muddled" thinking on Brexit

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos