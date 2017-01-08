Give Up Yer Aul Tings

Time for a New Years Clean-out?

Emma Gleeson spoke to Conall on today's Sunday Business Show about her home and office de-cluttering service called "Give Up Yer Aul Tings".

Emma herself said that she was a reformed hoarder and made a business and career out of helping others to clean up their useless junk too.

With Christmas and New Years over there surely are a lot of homes and offices with an overload of all sorts of waste and clutter, so this business might be exactly what you're in need of!

Find out more about Emma's Give Up Yer Aul Tings via the Facebook page below:

https://www.facebook.com/Give-Up-Yer-Aul-Tings-475747025943175/



