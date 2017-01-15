Retail is moving on to a new era

40% of fashion retailing will be purchased online by 2025

Marks and Spencer was the company of choice for Business Behind The Brands on this week's Sunday Business Show.

Ronan Reid from Cantor Fitzgerald spoke to presenter Conall O'Móráin about the multinational retailer and the challenges it faces in the coming future.

Reid noted that while the company used to focus on competing in terms of prices it has now moved on to focus on the speed of stock movement, especially in the fashion department.

Speed may also be an important factor when competing against online retailers, where Reid said 40% of fashion will be purchased by 2025.



