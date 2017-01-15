on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 00:00

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Retail is moving on to a new era

by Today FM  15th Jan 2017  13:25
Today FM image

40% of fashion retailing will be purchased online by 2025

Marks and Spencer was the company of choice for Business Behind The Brands on this week's Sunday Business Show.

Ronan Reid from Cantor Fitzgerald spoke to presenter Conall O'Móráin about the multinational retailer and the challenges it faces in the coming future.

Reid noted that while the company used to focus on competing in terms of prices it has now moved on to focus on the speed of stock movement, especially in the fashion department. 

Speed may also be an important factor when competing against online retailers, where Reid said 40% of fashion will be purchased by 2025.

  • Today FM image

    Gardai seek witnesses to separate assaults on young men

    Today FM image

    Two fries in a row bad for the heart

    Today FM image

    Man in critical condition after serious assault in Bray

    Today FM image

    Brokenshire fears divisive north election

  • Today FM image

    Dermot & Dave bring a brand new show to Today FM

    Today FM image

    Gift 2017 - Looking Forward.

    Today FM image

    Conor McGregor stars in bizarre American advert for Horse...

    Today FM image

    Should NAMA provide buildings for the homeless?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos