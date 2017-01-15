Retail is moving on to a new era

"Winning the Aib Start Up Academy was a game changer"

A competition worth winning

The AIB Start-up Academy competition has returned once again and it could be exactly what your business is in need of.

Participants in the competition can win a place on an intensive training programme and a prize fund valued at €200,000 which includes €20,000 cash injection into the winning start up to help bring the company to the next level.

AIB Brand Director, Brian Keating spoke to Conall O'Móráin on The Sunday Business Show about the Start-Up Academy. He revealed that the number of applicants has doubled in the last year, with over 500 start ups already signed up for this years competition.

Fabian Payaud, Co-Founder of Herdwatch, the winner of the 2015 AIB Start Up Academy also joined Conall on the show. He spoke of the massive impact it had on his company, describing it as a complete "game changer".

Since winning the competition Herdwatch has become the nations leading farm app and has grown its clients from less then 1,000 to over 5,000.

Fabian highly recommend taking part in the competition, which could springboard your business to the level it could be at.

To find out more about the AIB Start Up Acedemy check out their website on: https://www.irishtimes.com/business/aib-start-up-academy