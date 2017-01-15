Oathello want to make the legal system faster and cheaper

From a Lawyer to an Entreprenueur

Lawyer turner entrepreneur Jennifer Hourihane joined Conall O'Móráin on today's Sunday Business Show to talk about her Start Up company "Othello".

As lawyers constantly deal with important legal documents that need to be “sworn” or witnessed by independent lawyers before they become legally valid it can end up costing their clients quite a bit.

Oathello solves this problem by connecting nearby and available lawyers so they can book, exchange and pay for swearing services in a matter of minutes – saving time and money.

This great business idea has some serious potential both nationally and globally and Conall also discovered that the business is part of the AIB Start-Up Academy.