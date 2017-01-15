Calling Ambitious Female Entrepreneurs!

Going for Growth seeks 60 participants for new cycle

Paula Fitzsimons, the National Director of Going for Growth was live in the studio on this weeks Sunday Business Show, along with leading entrepreneur Susan Spence to discuss the award winning Going for Growth, which is inviting applications from ambitious female entrepreneurs, who are serious about growing their business, to apply for participation in the 9th cycle of the programme.

The programme will run from February to June 2017. The initiative is sponsored by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, and offers a unique programme of peer support focused on growth to women owner managers, regardless of sector.

While the programme itself receives hundreds of applicants, this year they are looking for 60 of the "most ambitious" women, who want to take there businesses to the next level over the next 3-5 years.

If selected the entrepreneurs will be invited to join a mentor who has selected them and will assist them in achieving their goals.

The previous cycle of the programme saw participants grow in revenue by €7.5 million over the six month period. They also grew their employment by 17% and had 43% new exporters.

To apply to join Going for Growth check out their website on: http://www.goingforgrowth.com/