Lights, Cameras, Haircut!

The world's first online live hairdressing academy

Have you ever wanted to become a hairdresser? It surely must be an interesting art to learn.

Paul Davey of Davey Davey Hairdressing Salons in Dublin joined Conall O'Móráin on The Sunday Business Show this week to discuss this very art and his new way of educating people in it.

Some Today FM fans may recognise the salons from the regular Barber Sessions with The Dermot and Daves Show, which take place there.

What makes Paul Davey's educational programme "Hairdressing Live" so unique is that it is the world's first online live hairdressing academy.

heir aim is to make quality hairdressing education accessible to everyone by enlisting the world's most talented hairdressing stylists to demonstrate their techniques in front of global audiences.

Each courses costs just €20 and are streamed live on a weekly basis bringing the best hairdressing education to hairdressers around the world and allowing them to watch their purchased live courses from the comfort of their home, workplace or even on the move.

To sign up for a course and see Hairdressing Live for yourself check out their website on:

https://www.hairdressinglive.com/



