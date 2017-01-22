on air now Current Show

Generation Z wants quicker cooking in smaller spaces

22nd Jan 2017
Today FM image

Business is Booming for Aga Cookers

Aidan Donnelly from Davy joined Conall on this week's Sunday Business Show to look at the business behind the brand of Middleby Corporation, the makers of AGA Cookers.

Share prices have soared over past ten years for the company, going from $11 to $132 due to their huge commercial success.

Aidan Donnelly told Conall that much of this has come from the company providing cookers for the growing number of fast food restaurants in the US.

He also noted that the Generation Z are looking to for "quicker cokking in smaller spaces" which is exactly the type of customers that Middleby Corporation is targeting.

With the stocks currently at a good price but further developments still to come it is impossible to say whether or not now is the time to buy.

