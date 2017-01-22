AIB Startup - From Rock & Roll to Making Alcohol

"You're Never Ready, You've Just Got To Do It"

AIB Start-up Academy runners-up, Lucinda Kelly of Popertee and Perter Mulryan of Blackwater Distillery joined Conall on The Sunday Business Show this week to further promote the competition, which has returned for another year.

As the Brand Director of AIB told the show last week, participants in the competition can win a prize fund valued at €200,000 which includes €20,000 cash injection into the winning start-up company.

Peter Mulryan, Founder of Blackwater Distillery winner of 'Best Irish Gin' in the Irish Whiskey Awards 2016 told Conall how he left his Rock&Roll life working in TV and Radio to set up the company and was helped greatly by his participation in the AIB Start-up Academy.

Lucinda Kelly of Popertee, who has previously been a guest on the show, also joined Conall in the studio to discuss the programme, which helped with her greatly in the development of her business Popertee.

Popertee has been described as the ‘Airbnb for retail properties’ as they match potential pop-up locations with businesses seeking suitable properties and venues.

Lucinda told Conall that the Academy was great not just as a competition but also as a network for meeting new people and becoming pro-active.

While recommending that businesses should become involved in the programme regardless of what stage they are at, Lucinda stated "You're Never Ready, You've Just Got To Do It".