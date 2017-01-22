Turns out Lord Sugar Was Wrong

Record number of young entrepreneurs apply for IBYE competition

Over 1,842, entrepreneurs applied for this years IBYE, a youth enterprise competition, aimed at 18-35 year olds.

This is a 32% increase from previous years. The competition is run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) and supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation and Enterprise Ireland.

More than 400 young entrepreneurs took part in regional bootcamps around the country and 180 of them won investment funds at County Finals before Christmas (ranging from €3,000 up to €15,000).

Conall was joined by Kieran Comerford, Chair of Network of Local Enterprise Offices, along with the winners of three categories of the competition on this week's Sunday Business Show.

These included Alvan Hunt of Hexafly who won the Best Business Idea Category, Róisín Hogan of Hiró who won Best Start-Up Business and Paul McDonald of Sonitus Systems who won in the Best Established Business Category.

Some may rocognise Róisín Hogan from her appearance on the UK version of The Apprentice, where she reached the semi-final. She told Conall that Lord Alan Sugar of The Apprentice thought her business idea was "too ambitious" but her recent success and proved him wrong.

Winner of the national IBYE final is still to be announced with the prize being €100,000 cash for investment in the winners business.