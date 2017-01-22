A Major Change In Spending

Marketing in 2017

How are companies planning on Marketing in 2017?

Peter McPartlin, CEO of Mediacom joined Conall in the studio to answer that exact question on this week's Sunday Business Show.

MediaCom and The Irish Times recently came together to gauge the views of the people who shape Ireland’s marketing budgets to find out how the year ahead is looking for those marketing their businesses.

Peter noted that their has been a major transition over recent years from businesses focusing on traditional media outlets, such as newspapers and television to the more modern digital resourced like social media and online searches.

Over 1/3 of companies in Ireland say that they plan to increase their spend on marketing in the year ahead. Of these, 79% plan to invest in their website or ecommerce and 49% plan to invest more in advertising.

Peter told Conall that on average companies here are spending just 7% of annual revenues on marketing activity vs averages of around 10% in the UK and US.

When asked to give tips to companies looking to up their marketing Peter advised Conall that business should always keep PR in mind if their businesses have any stories that might be relevant to journalists and news outlets.

He also noted that marketing with traditional outlets like radio and television can bring "brand fame" to companies and may not cost as much as some might expect.