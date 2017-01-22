Ireland's Only Free Music Festival

Bring on the Tradfest

People were going mad this week about the ridiculous prices of tickets for the upcoming "Joshua Tree" tour which U2 will be bringing to Croke Park later this year.

For those who aren't willing to pay mental prices for a concert, we highly recommended that you check out the upcoming Temple Bar Tradfest, Ireland's only free music festival.

Martin Harte, Temple Bar Company's CEO and Festival Director joined Conall O'Móráin on this week's Sunday Business Show to discuss the upcoming festival, which runs from January 25th - 29th.

TradFest is the only not-for-profit music festival in Ireland and attracts more than 23,000 people - more than Electric Picnic and all other music festivals. All proceeds from ticket sales also go directly to artists.

Tickets are priced from €0 to €39.99, the latter is the most expensive and is for Billy Bragg.



Martin told Conall that year's festival features acts such as Billy Bragg, Stockton's Wing, Lisa Lambe along with an absolute load of other talented artists.

To find out who else is playing and when the concerts are taking place check out the festival's website via the following link: http://www.templebartrad.com/