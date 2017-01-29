on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Is Colgate still a shining brand?

by Today FM  29th Jan 2017  13:00
Today FM image

Bernard Swords from Goodbody Wealth Management joined Conall on today's Sunday Business show to take a look at the business behind the brand of the well known company, Colgate.

The toothpaste manufacturer has come a long way over its many years in business, from advertising its "ring of confidence" back in the 70's to its massive selection of products today.

Conall also had a number of interesting facts about the history of business, including the fact that it was named after William Colgate, a soap maker who first introduced the soap bar to the market.

In terms of share prices though Bernard Swords told Conall that they have fallen from $75 last August down to $65.

This fall may be due to a "recession in consumption" in France and flat growth in the US.

The company is still going strong though and may indeed be shining once again at a later date in the market.

  • Today FM image

    Over 9,000 Irish Sign Petition Against US Visit

    Today FM image

    Frampton eyes Santa Cruz decider after defeat in Vegas

    Today FM image

    Sports Sunday

    Today FM image

    18 not out! Roger Federer is a Grand Slam champion once again!

  • Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Man Killed In Cork Crash

    Today FM image

    Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Skerries Hit and Run...

    Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos