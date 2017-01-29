Is Colgate still a shining brand?

Bernard Swords from Goodbody Wealth Management joined Conall on today's Sunday Business show to take a look at the business behind the brand of the well known company, Colgate.

The toothpaste manufacturer has come a long way over its many years in business, from advertising its "ring of confidence" back in the 70's to its massive selection of products today.

Conall also had a number of interesting facts about the history of business, including the fact that it was named after William Colgate, a soap maker who first introduced the soap bar to the market.

In terms of share prices though Bernard Swords told Conall that they have fallen from $75 last August down to $65.

This fall may be due to a "recession in consumption" in France and flat growth in the US.

The company is still going strong though and may indeed be shining once again at a later date in the market.