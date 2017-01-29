“The best way to learn is listen to the people who`ve done it”

Still wondering why businesses should get involved with the AIB Start Up Academy?

On this week's Sunday Business Show Conall was joined by Sonya Lennon, Fashion stylist and co-founder of Frockadvisor and Joanne Hession, Founder and CEO of Entrepreneur’s Academy.

Both successful businesswomen have connections with the AIB Start Up Academy and spoke to Conall about the immense value of the programme.

Joanne Hession's Entrepreneur’s Academy runs training for start-ups and has been involved in delivering entrepreneurship training with the LEOs nationwide.

This year she is involved in the AIB Bootcamps happening around the country throughout 2017 where start-ups will learn valuable lessons to help their businesses succeed.

Sonya Lennon previously joined Team SBS last November to speak about the Dress for Success month long campaign to build awareness of the gender pay gap and support more women back to work.

Back in 2104 Sonya launched Frockadvisor, a fashion tech start-up, which was named a high potential start-up by Enterprise Ireland and has become an amazingly successful business since.

While speaking to Conall about the why Start Ups should take part in the Academy she gave some great adive of her own stating: “The best way to learn is listen to the people who`ve done it”.