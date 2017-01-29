on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

“The best way to learn is listen to the people who`ve done it”

by Today FM  29th Jan 2017  13:17
Today FM image

Still wondering why businesses should get involved with the AIB Start Up Academy?

On this week's Sunday Business Show Conall was joined by Sonya Lennon, Fashion stylist and co-founder of Frockadvisor and Joanne Hession, Founder and CEO of Entrepreneur’s Academy.

Both successful businesswomen have connections with the AIB Start Up Academy and spoke to Conall about the immense value of the programme.

Joanne Hession's Entrepreneur’s Academy runs training for start-ups and has been involved in delivering entrepreneurship training with the LEOs nationwide. 

This year she is involved in the AIB Bootcamps happening around the country throughout 2017 where start-ups will learn valuable lessons to help their businesses succeed.

Sonya Lennon previously joined Team SBS last November to speak about the Dress for Success month long campaign to build awareness  of the gender pay gap and support more women back to work.

Back in 2104 Sonya launched Frockadvisor, a fashion tech start-up, which was named a high potential start-up by Enterprise Ireland and has become an amazingly successful business since.

While speaking to Conall about the why Start Ups should take part in the Academy she gave some great adive of her own stating: “The best way to learn is listen to the people who`ve done it”.

  • Today FM image

    Over 9,000 Irish Sign Petition Against US Visit

    Today FM image

    Frampton eyes Santa Cruz decider after defeat in Vegas

    Today FM image

    Sports Sunday

    Today FM image

    18 not out! Roger Federer is a Grand Slam champion once again!

  • Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Man Killed In Cork Crash

    Today FM image

    Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Skerries Hit and Run...

    Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos