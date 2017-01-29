on air now Current Show

The Power of Branding

by Today FM  29th Jan 2017  13:37
Today FM image

How and Why to have you're personal brand online

Garrett Pitcher from Indigo and Cloth and Teri Morris from Impulse Hub joined Conall on this week's Sunday Business Show to discuss the power of personal branding and how to do that within the hour!

Indigo & Cloth Studio is a branding studio that conceives and produces creative ideas. 

The store, which was founded by Garrett, prides itself on its quality product, early brand pick up and collaborative projects which all sit in a beautiful store environment.

Garrett told Conall how branding is becoming more and more important, especially online as he believes "in the future everyone will have their own website".

Que Teri Morris, Founder and Lead Trainer at ImpulseHub, a company which provides training on how to build your own professional-looking website.

Their most popular course is titled "Website In An Hour" which as you can probably guess teaches you to create your own website...in an hour!

Teri has recently launched Website In A Week course – an online course for only €1 Down and 4 monthly payments of €20, which is perfect for helping Start Ups and to create their own website and brand their businesses online.

Both guests agreed that all businesses should have their own websites, which should be the best quality possible working for both the advantage of them and their customers.

