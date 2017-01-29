Strong Roots just got stronger!!

The revolutionise of frozen food

Sam Dennigan was with us on the Sunday Business Show last March to talk about his company Strong Roots and their plan to revolutionise frozen food.

He caught up with Conall this week from across the sea and brought great news of comany's UK expansion as they have secured a deal with UK retailer Waitrose.

From February the healthy frozen option of Strong Roots will now be available in over 200 Waitrose stores across the UK.

In just 12 months, revenue at Strong Roots soared by over 1000pc and its signature product, a frozen take on the sweet potato, secured nationwide listings in Ireland through Musgrave, Dunnes and Tesco.

Speaking to Conall about the new deal with Waitrose Samuel said he was overjoyed to be partnering with them as "they know how to launch new products, they know what's going to work and what's not going to work".

The company has gone from 2 to 15 full time employees and is containing its expansion launching in a number of other conunties outside Ireland and the UK as they plane to become a "global brand".