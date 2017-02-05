Will Snapchat sink or swim on flotation?

The Snap App Is Hitting The Stock Market

As most tech-savvy or "up-to-date" people know Snapchat is a popular app which allows users to send images and messages that vanish within seconds.

The California based firm exploded onto the market about four years ago and was an instant hit, especially with the millennial generation.

It was announced earlier this week that Snap, the parent company of Snapchat will be going public on the New York Stock Exchange in March.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Stephen Hall of global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald to discuss the news.

Hall revealed that the flotation is expected to value the business at $25bn despite the fact that the company has never made a profit.

When asked the important question of whether or not he would invest in the stock Stephen Hall gave the firm a thumbs down.

With the the valuations being incredibly optimistic and the company facing competition from the likes of Google and Facebook, despite being extremely popular, Snap has challenging times ahead.