on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Will Snapchat sink or swim on flotation?

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  12:37
Today FM image

The Snap App Is Hitting The Stock Market

As most tech-savvy or "up-to-date" people know Snapchat is a popular app which allows users to send images and messages that vanish within seconds.

The California based firm exploded onto the market about four years ago and was an instant hit, especially with the millennial generation.

It was announced earlier this week that Snap, the parent company of Snapchat will be going public on the New York Stock Exchange in March.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Stephen Hall of global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald to discuss the news.

Hall revealed that the flotation is expected to value the business at $25bn despite the fact that the company has never made a profit.

When asked the important question of whether or not he would invest in the stock Stephen Hall gave the firm a thumbs down.

With the the valuations being incredibly optimistic and the company facing competition from the likes of Google and Facebook, despite being extremely popular, Snap has challenging times ahead.

  • Today FM image

    Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

    Today FM image

    Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

    Today FM image

    McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Join The Cawley Camino 2017

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos