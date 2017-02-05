on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Adapt your business for messenger apps with Leapchat

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  12:58
Today FM image

WHY MESSAGING APPS WILL BECOME THE NO.1 CUSTOMER CONTACT CHANNEL

In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg noted that “Messaging is one of the few things that people do more than social networking.”

Oisin Ryan, Founder of Leapchat, a software company which helps manage customer support via messaging apps, joined Conall O'Morain on the Sunday Business Show to discuss the growing popularity messaging as a form of customer contact.

Oisin noted that when contacting businesses and services today, customers "don't have time to spend on the phone".

Leapchat is a SaaS platform that makes it easy and efficient for businesses to offer the preferable form of customer support via messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp.

With only 12% of millennials opting for the phone as their preferred customer contact channel, it is crucial for businesses of all sorts to offer channels their customers enjoy using.

  • Today FM image

    Ian Bailey served with murder indictment by French courts

    Today FM image

    Larwo: Chasing pack can't be trusted to catch Chelsea

    Today FM image

    McAteer: 'Liverpool have been found out'

    Today FM image

    Turkish police round up 400 Islamic State suspects

  • Today FM image

    Cillian Murphy Has The Best Story About A Chipper In Galway

    Today FM image

    Join The Cawley Camino 2017

    Today FM image

    LISTEN: 'I'm a winner'

    Today FM image

    The Ultimate Driving Playlist As Chosen By You

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos