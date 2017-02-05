Will Snapchat sink or swim on...

Adapt your business for messenger apps with Leapchat

WHY MESSAGING APPS WILL BECOME THE NO.1 CUSTOMER CONTACT CHANNEL

In 2014, Mark Zuckerberg noted that “Messaging is one of the few things that people do more than social networking.”

Oisin Ryan, Founder of Leapchat, a software company which helps manage customer support via messaging apps, joined Conall O'Morain on the Sunday Business Show to discuss the growing popularity messaging as a form of customer contact.

Oisin noted that when contacting businesses and services today, customers "don't have time to spend on the phone".

Leapchat is a SaaS platform that makes it easy and efficient for businesses to offer the preferable form of customer support via messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp.

With only 12% of millennials opting for the phone as their preferred customer contact channel, it is crucial for businesses of all sorts to offer channels their customers enjoy using.