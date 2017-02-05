It's a Wholefood Revolution!

Making Healthy Eating Easy

Eating and living healthy is fast becoming the latest trend both here in Ireland and Worldwide.

One problem many face when it comes to living a healthier lifestyle is that they just don’t have time.

Husband and wife team Michelle and David Wallace from Wholefood Revolution joined Conall on this week's Sunday Business Show to discuss just what’s involved in their healthy meal delivery business and how they make it work?

The Wholefood Revolution are based in Meath. It was set up by David Wallace who quit his job as a Metropolitan police officer in London to study nutritional therapy in Meath, before setting up the company in May 2016.

The Wholefood Revolution makes healthy eating as easy as possible. It makes cooking from scratch really simple. Customers choose the recipes they would like to cook and the Wholefood Revolution provides portioned ingredients and recipe cards delivered to their doorstep.

Interested in getting some healthy food delivered to your house?

Then check out Michelle and David's business on: www.thewholefoodrevolution.ie