Making it rain with Georgia in Dublin

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  13:51
Today FM image

Stylish Designer Rainwear

Mother and Daughter, Nicola Orriss and Georgia Scott, joined Conall on this week's Sunday Business Show to discuss their company Georgia in Dublin, which makes stylish designer rainwear for women.

The duo wanted to create an alternative to boxy rain jackets and builder’s high viz vests. They envisaged a range of outdoor clothing that women could wear cycling, horse riding, walking to work, whatever the weather.

Nicola brings her design flare and interest in the 18th century to the project and Georgia her keen interest in design and an eagerness to realise a new enlightenment for outdoor clothing!

Today FM Image

While on the Sunday Business Show they told Conall of their interesting products, including their Leggits and jacket fasteners the soles of which are made from recycled inner tubes which are collected from local bike shops in Dublin.

The Leggits won an IF International Design Award for design innovation and production quality at Eurobike 2011 and they won a Brand New Award at the Munich Bike Expo in 2011 for the Georgia in Dublin range. The Rainwrap and Leggits were also featured in The Bike Book (TeNeues), a feast of bike and accessory design.

Conall was highly impressed by the fashionable products and noted that he himself is looking forward to the menswear version of the brand, which is on its way.

To get in touch with Georgia in Dublin and see the designs for yourself check out the company's website: http://www.georgiaindublin.com/

