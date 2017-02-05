on air now Current Show

Show Header Image
Switch off....the Right to Disconnect

by Today FM  05th Feb 2017  14:14
Today FM image

“Bill Clinton said the worst decisions he made were because he was tired”

In the current age of laptops and smart-phones, people finding it harder and harder to step away the screen relax.

This new culture or way of life has had a huge impact on how people work and may even be abused by some employers.

Career Psychologist, Sinead Brady and Trinity Professor Martin Fellenz joined Conall to discuss the issue of work following people home and being contacted by employers till all hours.

Recently the government of France passed a law to reform such working conditions and ensure that the people of France have the right to disconnect.

The right to disconnect is a proposed human right regarding the ability of people to not respond to work e-mail or messages during non-work hours.

While discussing the effects of the pressures of work being constantly forced on employees, Trinity Professor Martin Fellenz stated that such pressures make us less able and noted that former US President Bill Clinton previously said that the "worst decisions he made were because he was tired”.

While some people take pleasure in being able to work from home, Career Psychologist, Sinead Brady noted that this should only be done by choice.

When asked if she believed Ireland would ever introduce laws similar to France regarding the "Right to Disconnect" Brady stated that she believed that there would in fact be a movement towards it.

