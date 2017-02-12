on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

13:00 - 16:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

Has Sports Gear Gone From Boom To Bust?

by Today FM  12th Feb 2017  13:19
Today FM image

Things aren't looking great for Under Armour

 

Many people may recognize Under Armour as one of the main brands for casual sports clothing.

This fact alone already reveals one problem for the company as they have some major competition with other popular sports brands, such as Nike and Adidas.

William Heffernan of Cantor Fitzgerald joined Conall on The Sunday Business Show to examine the sports company on this week's Business Behind The Brand slot.

He revealed that the company certainly hasn't been at its best lately, with stocks down 62% and the January sales figures being "the worst sales release possible".

It also appears that the trend of casual sports wear has been seriously falling out of fashion since 2015.

With these factors and the once popular trend becoming less fashionable, the question has to be asked "Has sports gear gone from boom to bust?".

  • Today FM image

    Heitinga's first world problems, Messi's noisy...

    Today FM image

    Live Entertainment Events Generated 1.7 billion For Our...

    Today FM image

    Couples bond over a shared dislike for bum selfies

    Today FM image

    2,500 firefighters battle 86 fires in NSW, Australia

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League...

    Today FM image

    2,500 firefighters battle 86 fires in NSW, Australia

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos