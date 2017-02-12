Has Sports Gear Gone From Boom To Bust?

Things aren't looking great for Under Armour

Many people may recognize Under Armour as one of the main brands for casual sports clothing.

This fact alone already reveals one problem for the company as they have some major competition with other popular sports brands, such as Nike and Adidas.



William Heffernan of Cantor Fitzgerald joined Conall on The Sunday Business Show to examine the sports company on this week's Business Behind The Brand slot.

He revealed that the company certainly hasn't been at its best lately, with stocks down 62% and the January sales figures being "the worst sales release possible".

It also appears that the trend of casual sports wear has been seriously falling out of fashion since 2015.

With these factors and the once popular trend becoming less fashionable, the question has to be asked "Has sports gear gone from boom to bust?".