Re-defining same day delivery!

by Today FM  12th Feb 2017  13:37
Today FM image

Changing the delivery service like Uber changed taxis

Ireland’s top tech and supply chain entrepreneurs and academics have pooled their efforts and skills to launch a new, disruptive technology which they say will do for same-day deliveries "what Uber and Hailo did for the taxi industry".

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Declan Murray the Co-Founder of Zendfast, the same-day delivery services and allows customers track and trace their package at all times on their phone and other devices.

Zendfast’s #straightaway service has been rolled out in Dublin but with the support and backing of Enterprise Ireland, the team behind the new service say they’ll be launching it in other key capitals worldwide soon and creating 20 jobs over the next three years.

Declan told Conall that unlike other courier companies Zendfast responds to it's customers in minutes and can deliver same day with much later pick-up times.

To check out the company which is re-defining same day delivery go to their website via the link below:

https://www.zendfast.com/

