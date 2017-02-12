Top Tips From The Irish Wedding Blog

To save money you should always shop around

With Valentines Day around the corner there might be a few people out there who are getting ready to pop the big question!

A wedding is not something to be taken lightly though. A full on all out wedding can certianly leave the happy couple with a massive bill, which needs to be paid.

Sara Kennedy joined Conall on The Sunday Business Show this week to talk about the business of weddings and offer listeners some top tips for dealing with the occasion.

Sara is founder of the Irish Wedding Blog a website which has all the answers those engaged couples are looking for.

When asked what her top tip was she told Conall to "always ask for a discount, always ask to get extra value put in and just shop around".



The wedding expert also noted that while people would always look for the best deal when spending such money on something like a car, they generally do not take the time to do it for weddings.

A top tip indeed, which could save thousands for an engaged couple.

To find more of Sara Kennedy's wedding tips check out her website via the link below:

http://irishweddingblog.ie/