This is open to you, begin the process of learning bit by bit"

This week Sunday Business Show presenter Conall O'Morain caught up with Team SBS regular Rani Dabrai and world renowned Economist David McWilliams who together have launched a new online economics course called "Economics Without Boundaries"

This course is a collection of information, ideas and dynamic animations, which aims to help those taking part to understand what is happening in the world economy right now and more importantly, why it is happening.

David McWilliams told Conall that economics is a crucial subject which is not as difficult as it's made out to be.



While discussing the importance of such education he also noted that "knowledge should not be limited to those who get x amount of points in their leaving cert"

The entire course currently cost's 500, however Rani Dabrai also told Conall that students can also buy a more affordable option of taking the course one module at a time.

To find out more about the course check out the website via the link below:

http://www.davidmcwilliams.ie/teaching/economics-without-boundaries