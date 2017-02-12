on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

"Knowledge should not be limited to those who get x amount of points in their leaving cert"

by Today FM  12th Feb 2017  14:27
Today FM image

This is open to you, begin the process of learning bit by bit"

This week Sunday Business Show presenter Conall O'Morain caught up with Team SBS regular Rani Dabrai and world renowned Economist David McWilliams who together have launched a new online economics course called "Economics Without Boundaries"

This course is a collection of information, ideas and dynamic animations, which aims to help those taking part to understand what is happening in the world economy right now and more importantly, why it is happening.

David McWilliams told Conall that economics is a crucial subject which is not as difficult as it's made out to be.

While discussing the importance of such education he also noted that "knowledge should not be limited to those who get x amount of points in their leaving cert"

The entire course currently cost's 500, however Rani Dabrai also told Conall that students can also buy a more affordable option of taking the course one module at a time.

To find out more about the course check out the website via the link below:

http://www.davidmcwilliams.ie/teaching/economics-without-boundaries

  • Today FM image

    All eyes on FF to see whether they will support Government

    Today FM image

    11,000 jobs created by entertainment industry last year

    Today FM image

    Two killed in separate crashes in Galway and Kildare

    Today FM image

    Woman killed in Co Galway crash

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League...

    Today FM image

    2,500 firefighters battle 86 fires in NSW, Australia

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos