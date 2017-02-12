on air now Current Show

HECTOR'S SUNDAY SITTING ROOM

16:00 - 19:00
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 10:00

Sunday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

10:00 - 11:00

The Sunday Business Show

11:00 - 13:00

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best

13:00 - 16:00

Phil Cawley

16:00 - 19:00

Hector's Sunday Sitting Room

19:00 - 23:59

Ed's Songs of Praise

21:00 - 22:00

Songs in the Key of Life with Nadine O'Regan

22:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Show Header Image
allFit for BusinessFunny BusinessPodcasts

3XE Digital Conference Roundup

by Today FM  12th Feb 2017  15:00
Today FM image

Insights from businesses and marketeers

This week saw an impressive collection of people gathering at Croke Park for the 3XE Digital Conference, a one day event which featured over 16 talks, 20 speakers and 6 workshops.

Sunday Business Show producer Ruth Devaney attended the conference and got to speak to some of the top speakers at the event.

This speakers included the likes of:

David Nihill, Founder of Funny Biz and Author Do You Talk Funny?

David Nihill (@FunnyBizzSF) · Twitter

Today FM Image

Greg Fry, Social Media Trainer at http://contentplan.co/

Greg Fry (@gregfrysocial) · Twitter

Today FM Image

Lexi Mills, Founder of Marquis Communications and Consulting

Lexi Mills (@leximills) · Twitter

Today FM Image

Aleyda Solis, Founder of https://www.orainti.com/

Aleyda Solís (@aleyda) · Twitter

Today FM Image

Michael Trapani, Product Marketing Manager at IBM Watson Marketing,

Michael Trapani (@ThatsLogical) | Twitter

Today FM Image

Nicola Byrne, Founder and CEO of cloud90.ie

Nicola Byrne (@Nicbyr) | Twitter

Today FM Image

Find out what all these speakers told Sunday Business Show producer Ruth Devaney by listening to the podcast below.

  • Today FM image

    All eyes on FF to see whether they will support Government

    Today FM image

    11,000 jobs created by entertainment industry last year

    Today FM image

    Two killed in separate crashes in Galway and Kildare

    Today FM image

    Woman killed in Co Galway crash

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lad Has A Tinder Nightmare On Dublin Bus

    Today FM image

    Rescued Irish Golden Retrievers Can't Be Split Up

    Today FM image

    Brian Kerr was in top form this afternoon on Premier League...

    Today FM image

    2,500 firefighters battle 86 fires in NSW, Australia

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos