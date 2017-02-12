"Knowledge should not be...

3XE Digital Conference Roundup

Insights from businesses and marketeers

This week saw an impressive collection of people gathering at Croke Park for the 3XE Digital Conference, a one day event which featured over 16 talks, 20 speakers and 6 workshops.

Sunday Business Show producer Ruth Devaney attended the conference and got to speak to some of the top speakers at the event.

This speakers included the likes of:



David Nihill, Founder of Funny Biz and Author Do You Talk Funny?

Greg Fry, Social Media Trainer at http://contentplan.co/

Lexi Mills, Founder of Marquis Communications and Consulting

Aleyda Solis, Founder of https://www.orainti.com/

Michael Trapani, Product Marketing Manager at IBM Watson Marketing,

Nicola Byrne, Founder and CEO of cloud90.ie

Find out what all these speakers told Sunday Business Show producer Ruth Devaney by listening to the podcast below.