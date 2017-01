Squirrel caught stealing some Fruit & Nuts

Sneaky Sammy Snared In Stealing Sweets Shocker!

The Kim family own a convenience store in Toronto and are used to dealing with sticky fingered culprits but nothing prepared them for this encounter with this cute criminal.

This shameless thug just waltzed into the shop and helped himself to whatever he damned pleased before big tailing it out the gap.

The family estimates it has been hit for at least 40 bars to these squirrely gangsters over the years.

*Dad joke warning

Police think this is a case for...SPECIAL BRANCH!