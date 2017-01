2017 is better already!

Put your camera down...the best selfie of the year has already been taken.

Not being part of the ‘cool gang’ is hard for us mortals. We can only look on with awkward sadness as they go about just being effortlessly awesome.

Say a fawning hello to Manny and the crew . Manny’s owner says that he will often take selfies when he reaches for his GoPro.

Manny was hanging with his bros one day and created the greatest selfie of the year.

Hey Manny...can we hang with you guys sometime? We won’t get in the way.

Please?