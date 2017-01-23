on air now Current Show

OFF THE CHARTS WITH FERGAL D'ARCY

14:30 - 16:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

1850 715 100

SMS 53102

Ninja Mam is a sneak out genius!

by Ed Smith  23rd Jan 2017  12:25
This woman should teach at the Navy Seal academy.

Small children. They are the light of their parent’s lives and a blessing to the entire planet.

Yes yes we get it...small kids are wonderful.

That said, any parent will tell you that getting them to bed can be an utter and complete nightmare. Just when you think they’ve slipped away to the land of nod and try to leave they’re up screaming the paint off the walls.

This mother has come up with en exit strategy worthy of a ninja. In this baby cam footage posted on Facebook by Tyrone Morris, his wife makes her silent exit by lying on the floor and stealthily slithering her way under her baby's crib, then right out the door. 

*cue Mission Impossible theme...

