Ninja Mam is a sneak out genius!

This woman should teach at the Navy Seal academy.

Small children. They are the light of their parent’s lives and a blessing to the entire planet.

Yes yes we get it...small kids are wonderful.

That said, any parent will tell you that getting them to bed can be an utter and complete nightmare. Just when you think they’ve slipped away to the land of nod and try to leave they’re up screaming the paint off the walls.

This mother has come up with en exit strategy worthy of a ninja. In this baby cam footage posted on Facebook by Tyrone Morris, his wife makes her silent exit by lying on the floor and stealthily slithering her way under her baby's crib, then right out the door.

*cue Mission Impossible theme...