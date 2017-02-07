How Many Songs Can Fit Into Ed...

Irish Lads In Sydney Get Creative Sneaking Into A Music Festival

Where there's a will there's a way

The Irish living in Sydney have it good.

Gorgeous weather, great beaches and endless craic to be had.

However not everything works out as planned, as two lads from Portmarnock were quick to find out.

Paddy Egan and Eric Stears were hell bent on seeing Tame Impala at Laneway Festival in Sydney but it sold out before the lads could get their hands on tickets.

With the option of hopping the fence or bribing the security guards deemed "too risky" they soon hatched a plan that would get them inside the venue without a ticket to be seen.

For $10 the lads, and a few of their mates, got a few high vis jackets from K-Mart, invested in some rubber gloves and printed off maintenance crew laminated passes.

You've got to admire their creativity.

The lads arrived at the security gate, bags to collect the rubbish in hands, and strolled straight into the venue, where they say they had the time of their lives.

And all for the bargain price of $10!