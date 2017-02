How Many Songs Can Fit Into Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You

Hint: It's a lot!

After a year away from the spotlight and Ed Sheeran is back with a bang.

His latest offering Shape of You is undeniably catchy, and on some level it almost feels familiar.

That's because a heap of other songs fit seamlessly into the the first few bars of Sheeran's Shape Of You.

The super talented Conor Maynard put it to the test with The Vamps and the result is this perfect video, full of new tunes and old, set to Shape Of You.