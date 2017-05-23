Should have bought Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been hanging around for years now, with no one really sure about how the digital currency works.

What we know today is that if you bought $100 of Bitcoin seven years ago, you'd have $75 million today.

Bitcoin traded above $2,200 yesterday which is up about 15 per cent from Friday’s closing price.

Bitcoin is up about 397 per cent from one year ago.

To compare, take a look at what Bitcoin is worth compared to other currencies, and weep that you never bought one when you had the chance.