$100 Of Bitcoin Bought Seven Years Ago Is Worth $75 Million Today
Bitcoin has been hanging around for years now, with no one really sure about how the digital currency works.
What we know today is that if you bought $100 of Bitcoin seven years ago, you'd have $75 million today.
Bitcoin traded above $2,200 yesterday which is up about 15 per cent from Friday’s closing price.
Bitcoin is up about 397 per cent from one year ago.
I just realized that bitcoin I sold a year ago for 300$ is worth 2800$ today. Lol— Mike Hawkins 🌺 (@djMikeHawkins) May 22, 2017
I have had more than one Uber driver in San Francisco who was "all in" on Bitcoin. I wonder if they are still driving Ubers. https://t.co/Ti8djOgllH— Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) May 22, 2017
To compare, take a look at what Bitcoin is worth compared to other currencies, and weep that you never bought one when you had the chance.
Bitcoin: $10,000 invested in July 2010 is worth over $250 million today. $BTCUSDhttps://t.co/H1h3eXXPep pic.twitter.com/Ff8P8plFbJ— Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) May 22, 2017