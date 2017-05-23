Bitcoin has been hanging around for years now, with no one really sure about how the digital currency works.

What we know today is that if you bought $100 of Bitcoin seven years ago, you'd have $75 million today.

Bitcoin traded above $2,200 yesterday which is up about 15 per cent from Friday’s closing price.

Bitcoin is up about 397 per cent from one year ago.

I just realized that bitcoin I sold a year ago for 300$ is worth 2800$ today. Lol — Mike Hawkins 🌺 (@djMikeHawkins) May 22, 2017

I have had more than one Uber driver in San Francisco who was "all in" on Bitcoin. I wonder if they are still driving Ubers. https://t.co/Ti8djOgllH — Adam Singer (@AdamSinger) May 22, 2017

To compare, take a look at what Bitcoin is worth compared to other currencies, and weep that you never bought one when you had the chance.