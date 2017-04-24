A 12 year-old boy in Australia is facing disciplinary after stealing the family car and driving 1300km across New South Wales.

The boy was planning to travel 4,117 km from his hometown of Kendell to the city of Perth on the opposite coast but was stopped 24 hours into his journey.

According to local media he was arrested at Broken Hill by police at around 11am on Saturday morning and although he will not face charges he may be looking at some disciplinary action.

Speaking to Dermot and Dave, Louise Rennie of NBN News explained that he even managed to stop for petrol, although he didn't pay for it.

You can listen to the full interview here: