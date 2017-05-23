80s Kids Look Away: You'll Never Un-See This Picture Of He-Man
He-Man, what a bloke.
He was as much a part of our childhoods as Bosco and Zig and Zag.
He was the muscled titan of our youth and would have been nothing without Skeletor and of course his on-fleek hair.
However one Irish artist has decided to freak every 80s child out by showing us what He-Man would have looked like without his magnificent mane.
@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM #baldskull #hidessketchbook 🙄 pic.twitter.com/pXwkonMOiG— Tony O'Connor (@Tonys_Ponies) May 23, 2017
This terrifying but brilliant drawing is not alone, there's a whole heap of them out there!
And we couldn't talk about He-Man, bald or otherwise without showing this gem.
Whoever is responsible for this deserves a medal.