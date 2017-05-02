Dermot & Dave are travelling around the country with their Ah Sure Lookit comedy tour.

They've met the good, the crazy and the absolutely hilarious along the way but on Saturday night in Clonmel Dermot & Dave stumbled across a little bit of magic.

Noel O'Brien and his partner of four years were at the show, and Andrea was called up to the stage to be a part of the massively popular Tony Cascarino part of the tour.

Andrea was mortified but played along like the good sport that she is, until out of nowhere Noel was asked to join her on stage to ask her a very important question.

Now not every proposal needs to follow the same script, but we've never heard one that stuck so rigidly to the theme of vomit.

Noel started by saying, "The last few years have been a rollercoaster. And like all good rollercoasters, once the nausea in your stomach passes, you want to go again and again."

He continued, "So I want to ask you, would you keep the nausea going for another while?"

Good man Noel, you legend and congrats to the happy couple!