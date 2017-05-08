The All Ireland Baling Challenge is set to sweep the country over six days, from the 29th May until 3rd June.

During that time, four tractors with a combination baler unit will travel to each of the 32 counties in Ireland to bale between 100 and 120 bales.

The idea is that each farmer will pay €10 per bale with the money raised going to tow very worthy causes, Ronald McDonald House and Daisy Lodge, which is run by the Cancer Fund for Children.

Farm Contractors Ireland members are providing contacts with the local farmers in each county along the route which is over 1220km.

Fair play to all involved!

Floyd McNeil from the group spoke to Dermot and Dave on the show. You can listen back here: