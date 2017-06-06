Last year Chris Mocko was working in the tech industry in San Francisco and had been doing the same job for five years.

As each day passed Chris began to realise that he was neither happy nor challenged in his current role and began to look around for a different job.

Nothing made him feel excited, nothing sparked his interest, until one day he thought about jacking it all in to take up running, full time.

At the beginning of his running journey Chris had nothing but some savings and a desire to be happy, but fast forward to today and he has won the San Francisco Marathon, the Oakland Marathon, and the Napa Valley Marathon.

He can now add the Cork Marathon to his impressive CV.

Chris says at the start line in Cork all the supporters were cheering on a local man, who gave Chris a run for his money, but around five miles from the finish line, Chris dug deep and managed to finish first in a time of 2:26:43.

Dressed head to toe in stars and stripes there was no missing the American who has given it all up to feel the wind in his hair and the medals around his neck.

Chris joined Dermot & Dave for a chat this morning.