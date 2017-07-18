Not all heroes wear capes....

An Post have once again proved their legendary status after they managed to deliver this extremely vague letter to Brian O'Driscoll.

The rugby star took to Instagram to praise An Post when he received a letter addressed simply, 'Brian O'Driscoll, Dublin.'

Written underneath, in a different pen and with different handwriting, someone else then advises, 'Try IRFU, Dublin 4.'

And lo and behold, the package and its contents managed to wing their way to the former Irish captain.

Whether they are delivering beer mat postcards with no stamps or cracking us up with the most Irish of signatures An Post certainly know how to put a smile on our faces.