An Post are known for delivering even the most challenging of letters, with maps instead of addresses and coins taped to envelopes instead of stamps.

But they've really excelled themselves here, and it looks like postal workers in Finland play ball too!

There is a beermat postcard code and we are here to tell you that it's real.

Legend has it that if you tear the paper off one side of a beermat, write a note on it, draw on a stamp of some sort and pop the address on one side and then post it - the beermat postcard will arrive at it's destination.

Edward Brennan was living in Helsinki when he heard about this incredible claim and he decided he had to put it to the test.

So he made his own and popped it in the post.

He then forgot all about it, until one week later, when he got news that his postcard had managed to wing it's way all the way from Helsinki to Kilkenny and into the hands of his mammy.

HOLY CRAP HOW DID WE NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS BEFORE?

Edward joined Dermot & Dave to tell them all about this amazing discovery: