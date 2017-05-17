Exam procrastination level: 100

Ant and Dec rocked up to Maynooth College yesterday and caused all sorts of commotion.

 

Ant & Dec taking a stroll around Maynooth campus. Next level exam procrastination. #Ant&Dec #Maynooth

Student's minds were blown when the stumbled across the famous pair strolling casually through the campus.

It looks like they were there filming, and rumours soon began to spread that a contestant on Britain's Got Talent is a student there, explaining Ant and Dec's random mid-week Irish appearance.

If you needed a reason to bail on studying for your exams, this was it.