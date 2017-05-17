Ant And Dec Rocked Up To Maynooth Yesterday And Caused All Sorts Of Commotion
Ant and Dec rocked up to Maynooth College yesterday and caused all sorts of commotion.
Ant & Dec taking a stroll around Maynooth campus. Next level exam procrastination. #Ant&Dec #Maynooth
Student's minds were blown when the stumbled across the famous pair strolling casually through the campus.
The fact that my sister was on campus and didn't even try to meet Ant and Dec really makes me question if we're related or not— Tara♒️ (@taralogan3) May 16, 2017
It looks like they were there filming, and rumours soon began to spread that a contestant on Britain's Got Talent is a student there, explaining Ant and Dec's random mid-week Irish appearance.
Just seen my two fave celebs in college, exam season isn't the worst @antanddec pic.twitter.com/rDGICp6cRt— laura (@IsMiseLaura) May 16, 2017
If you needed a reason to bail on studying for your exams, this was it.
Selfie with @antanddec today at #maynooth Possibly two of the most humble and kind people I met providing a great afternoon.@Roisin_R92 pic.twitter.com/dl8Or25XVw— James Murphy (@jmurphy26194) May 16, 2017