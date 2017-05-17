Not so long ago, people were up in arms when Toblerone and Malteasers shrank in size.

Shrinkflation and Brexit were suggested as the reasons why we are now getting less treat for our money.

And it appears that Irish summer favourite, Brunch Ice Creams, are also shrinking in size.

Reddit user imthejuice uploaded an image of a Brunch this morning, and claimed the delicious treat is looking smaller than it did in the past.

As ice cream eating weather rolls around we are left wondering, will other ice creams face the same fate of the Toblerone bar?

Today FM has reached out to HB for clarification, watch this space for updates.