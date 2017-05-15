Whether it's 2am and you're at a wedding or 3am in sweaty Coppers, when C'est La Vie comes on all bets are off.

It's your responsibility as an Irish person to jump around the dance floor like a maniac, whacking out your best Irish dancing impressions.

B*Witched lead singer Keavy Lynch got married last week and the same rules applied for her big day.

Keavy, and fellow band mate and sister Edele, pulled it out of the bag and the wedding dress gives the whole performance a kind of fairy tale feeling, which, let's face it, you wouldn't get in Coppers.