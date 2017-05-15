B*Witched Lead Singer Belts Out C'est La Vie At Her Own Wedding And It's Glorious
Whether it's 2am and you're at a wedding or 3am in sweaty Coppers, when C'est La Vie comes on all bets are off.
It's your responsibility as an Irish person to jump around the dance floor like a maniac, whacking out your best Irish dancing impressions.
B*Witched lead singer Keavy Lynch got married last week and the same rules applied for her big day.
Best finale to a wedding ever! 👰 Congrats again @Keavylynch You looked beautiful #cestlevie #somerset @BWitchedreunion @edelelynch 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/8RlrWfjAgZ— Debbie Mac (@DebbieMacRadio) May 12, 2017
Keavy, and fellow band mate and sister Edele, pulled it out of the bag and the wedding dress gives the whole performance a kind of fairy tale feeling, which, let's face it, you wouldn't get in Coppers.