People who read the news for a living have a challenging enough job, they need to follow the auto cue, listen to a producer in their ear and question reporters, all without skipping a beat.

That's why rowdy dogs are discouraged from entering a live studio.

They're just too adorable and full of beans to ignore.

This dog gatecrashed a recent report in the best way, and we swear he is 100 per cent smiling at the camera at one stage.

There he is now, living his best life, we salute you Rover!