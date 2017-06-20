Speak to any well-seasoned boozy festival go'er and you'll know that Buckfast (or Bucky) is known as the 'nectar of the Gods'!

Buckfast is a type of fortified wine that is packed full of caffeine goodness (hence why it's a favourite on the festival scene).

The Benedictine monks at Buckfast Abbey (Devon, England) first made the tonic wine in the 1890s. It was originally sold in small quantities as a medicine using the slogan: "Three small glasses a day, for good health and lively blood".

Lads and gals in fields across the nation, sup away at the gloopy goodness like there's no tomorrow!

But today, news has emerged that YellowBelly Beer brewery in Wexford are teaming up with top electronic-dance act King Kong Company to create 'Commotion Lotion' (what a name!!).

Commotion Lotion is a beer built specifically for festivals, in a handy 330ml can, perfect for bringing to gigs, it's refreshing, packed with fruit, easy to drink and... it has Buckfast in it!

Commotion Lotion is available from all good stockists of craft beer from Thursday 22nd June, just in time for Body&Soul and other festivals further on in the summer!

If you are heading to Body & Soul, be sure to catch King Kong Company, easily one of the best Irish live acts on the festival scene. The perfect tonic ;) for any sore festival head!

